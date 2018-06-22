First Free Syrian Army Group Sides With Syrian Gov't Forces - Russian MoD

"On June 22, after talks between the representatives of the Russian reconciliation center and the Syrian authorities with the militants of the Free Syrian Army in the Southern zone of de-escalation, the leader of the Tajammu al-Wiyat al-Omari [Omari Brigades] announced that his group is siding with the Syrian government," the center said in a statement.
According to the statement, the Omari Brigades leader also stressed that his group will fight against militants from Nusra Front* and Daesh* together with the Syrian army in the south of the country.
"By Friday evening, the first units of the Syrian army entered the settlements of Dama and Ashiyah in the Southern zone of de-escalation," the document said.
Most of the territory of Syria has been liberated by government forces with Russia's air support, while the remaining terrorist pockets are located in US-controlled areas, including Deir ez-Zor.
*Nusra Front, Daesh — terrorist organizations, banned in Russia
