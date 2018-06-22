Taliban Militants Kill 4, Abduct 33 People After Ceasefire Ends - Reports

The attack took place late on Thursday, the 1TV reported, citing a provincial governor's spokesperson. The Taliban also destroyed 125 company-owned vehicles.
On June 7, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani declared a unilateral ceasefire with the Taliban from June 11 to June 19 to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. On June 17, Ghani prolonged the ceasefire by 10 days.
Previously, at least 26 people were killed the day before the end of truce on June 16 in a blast in Nangarhar province, injuring both Taliban militants and civilians. The Daesh* terrorist group claimed responsibility for the incident.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
