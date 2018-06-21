Register
    Soldiers from the Libyan National Army, led by Marshal Khalifa Haftar, drive their tank on November 19, 2016 in the Qawarsha sector, 10 kilometres (six miles) west of the centre of Benghazi, after they retook the area from jihadist fighters

    Libyan Haftar-Led Forces Retook Sidr, Ras Lanuf Ports From Militants - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / Abdullah DOMA
    Middle East
    110

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Libyan army led by military commander Khalifa Haftar liberated the oil ports of Sidr and Ras Lanuf on the Mediterranean coast from armed militants, the Sky News Arabia TV channel reported, citing the army spokesman Ahmed Mismari.

    Militants, affiliated with al-Qaeda terrorist group* attacked and captured the ports of Sidr and Ras Lanuf on June 14. According to Sanalla, the assaults on the ports resulted in Libyan oil production cuts amounting to 400,000 barrels per day. Moreover, two oil storage tanks, located in the ports, had been destroyed by the militants.

    The offensive to recapture the oil facilities lasted less than 24 hours, the outlet added, noting that Mustafa Sanalla, the head of the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC), announced the operation earlier on Thursday. Sanalla reportedly said that the ports would resume their work in two days.

    Libya has been destabilized and fragmented into territories controlled by rival political forces since its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011.

    A Libyan fireman stands in front of smoke and flames rising from an oil storage tank at an oil facility in northern Libya's Ras Lanouf region on January 23, 2016, after it was set ablaze earlier in the week following attacks launched by Islamic State (IS) group jihadists to seize key port terminals.
    © AFP 2018 / Stringer
    Libya's NOC Warns of Environmental Disaster Amid Clashes Near Oil Terminals
    The country’s eastern regions are governed by the elected parliament backed by the Haftar-led army, which is headquartered in the city of Tobruk. The Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, which was formed with the support of the United Nations, operates in the country’s west, including the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

    * al-Qaeda is a terrorist group, banned in Russia

