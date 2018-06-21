Libyan Haftar-Led Forces Retook Sidr, Ras Lanuf Ports From Militants - Reports

Militants, affiliated with al-Qaeda terrorist group* attacked and captured the ports of Sidr and Ras Lanuf on June 14. According to Sanalla, the assaults on the ports resulted in Libyan oil production cuts amounting to 400,000 barrels per day. Moreover, two oil storage tanks, located in the ports, had been destroyed by the militants.
The offensive to recapture the oil facilities lasted less than 24 hours, the outlet added, noting that Mustafa Sanalla, the head of the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC), announced the operation earlier on Thursday. Sanalla reportedly said that the ports would resume their work in two days.
Libya has been destabilized and fragmented into territories controlled by rival political forces since its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011.
* al-Qaeda is a terrorist group, banned in Russia
