Saudi Air Defense Destroys Missile Fired by Houthis From Yemen – Reports

The Houthis targeted the Southwestern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, according to the al-Ekhbariya TV.
The SPA news agency reported citing spokesman for the Arab coalition Turki Malik that the missile had targeted populated areas. The official confirmed the interception of the missile.
Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement since 2015. The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.
