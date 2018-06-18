Register
16:57 GMT +318 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A tank belonging to Turkish soldiers and Ankara-backed Syrian Arab fighters is seen in the Kurdish-majority city of Afrin in northwestern Syria after they took control of it from Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) on March 18, 2018

    Turkish Army Occupies Outskirts of Syria's Manbij (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    © AFP 2018 / OMAR HAJ KADOUR
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    353

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Turkish armed forces have occupied the outskirts of the Syrian city of Manbij in line with a road map coordinated with the United States, the NTV television channel reported citing local sources.

    The channel showed photos of armored vehicles with Turkish flags, which are said to be on the outskirts of Manbij.

    Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim confirmed on Monday that the Turkish troops had been deployed in the Syrian city of Manbij.

    "Today Turkish servicemen were posted in Manbij," Yildirim said, as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.

    Earlier, Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said that the US and Turkish governments had arrived at an arrangement to bring stability and self-rule to the area of Manbij. She added that Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units had agreed under the arrangement to move their parties east of the Euphrates River.

    In early June, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the roadmap would include three stages and stipulate that the YPG troops lay down their weapons. Cavusoglu also said that the framework of cooperation between Ankara and Washington used in Manbij could later be used in other regions of northern Syria.

    READ MORE: Chemical Weapons Incident in Syria Must Be Investigated — Cavusoglu

    US-Turkish relations have suffered a setback amid Ankara's concerns over Washington's support for the YPG, which is considered by the Turkish authorities as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a terrorist organization outlawed in Turkey.

    Related:

    Turkish FM Vows Weapons to Be Taken From Kurdish Militants in Manbij
    Turkey, US Agreed Roadmap of YPG's Withdrawal From Syria's Manbij
    Turkey, US to Decide How to Govern Syria's Manbij After Kurdish Withdrawal
    Tags:
    occupied area, Manbij, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A fan of the Portugal national team before the start of a group stage match between Portugal and Spain.
    Hot Support: Most Beautiful Female Fans at FIFA World Cup 2018
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse