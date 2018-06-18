Register
    'Time of the Dawn of Turkey': Erdogan Announces Construction of Antarctic Base

    Turkish research teams have visited Antarctic three times in the last two years in an effort Ankara hopes will establish Turkey as a major scientific power.

    Turkey will join close to 30 other countries when it officially opens its own Antarctic research station in 2019, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote in his official Twitter account.

    "In 2019, we will create a research station in Antarctica. Through this station, we will join the victorious group of 30 countries who already have a presence there. This is a time of global vision. It is the time of the dawn of Turkey!" Erdogan wrote.

    Turkey is a signatory to the 1959 Antarctic Treaty obliging nations to engage only in scientific activity in this southern polar zone. Over 50 countries are party to the treaty, including Russia, the US, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, and many European countries. About two dozen states maintain about 90 permanent or seasonal research stations in the region.

    Last week, Turkish media reported that the Turkish Scientific Research Base would be located on Horseshoe Island, the territory extruding from Antarctica in South America's direction. Researchers from the Istanbul Technical University are expected to preside over the project, and study problems including climate change.

    Turkish scientists made their first visit to Antarctica in 2017; two follow-up visits took place, including one which wrapped up in February. 

