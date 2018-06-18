Register
15:15 GMT +318 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh

    Ex-President Saleh’s Last Video Address to Yemeni People Emerges

    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    In the video, allegedly made just hours before he was murdered, former President Ali Abdullah Saleh calls for an uprising and strikes against Houthis. He also urges the Saudi-led coalition to stop the “aggression and start the dialogue.”

    The Yemeni media has spread a 15-minute video address by former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, which he reportedly recorded six hours before being killed in December 2017 and dedicated to the Yemeni people. Saleh reportedly slams the Shia Houthi rebels who captured the country’s capital.

    READ MORE: Saleh's Slaying: 'Well-Deserved' or Disastrous Mishandling?

    The founder of the General People's Congress party stated in the address that Houthis had slayed his party’s leadership and his relatives. He accused the rebels of trying to destroy the republican system and create a “theocratic state.” as well as implement their failed economy policy.

    ​“I call on the people’s uprising and nation-wide strike to defend the republican state, freedom and democracy,” he stated, saying that the fighting was only 150 meters away from his house.

    He also took aim at the Saudi-led coalition, which had been launching airstrikes on Yemen since 2015, urging it to “end the aggression and turn to a dialogue.”

    Saleh concluded his address saying, “Greet you, the people of Yemen, and farewell!”

    In December 2017, former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who had initially considered the Houthi movement an ally against the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, eventually switched sides and announced Hadi as his ally. He called for a dialogue with the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries, which has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. Two days later Saleh was killed in his house by a Houthi sniper.

    The situation in Yemen has been unstable since 2015 when a civil war broke out. The war is being waged between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and Houthi rebels backed by army units loyal to Saleh. Tensions between the Houthis and Saleh loyalists escalated in November 2017 and eventually led to fighting in the Yemeni capital city of Sanaa.

    Related:

    Salehi: Iran to Remain Committed to Its Promises if EU Can Keep JCPOA Alive
    Houthi Movement Releases 650 Supporters of Former President Saleh - Source
    Houthis, Supporters of Saleh Open ‘New Page’ of Alliance
    Footage Showing Alleged Dead Saleh Commander Appears on Web - Reports
    Saleh's Slaying: 'Well-Deserved' or Disastrous Mishandling?
    Ex-Yemeni President Saleh's Nephew Dies in Clashes With Houthis - Reports
    What the Future Has in Store for Yemen After Ex-President Saleh's Assassination
    Tags:
    Yemen crisis, Yemen airstrike, military action, Yemen's General People's Congress (GPC), Houthis, Ali Abdullah Saleh, Persian Gulf, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A fan of the Portugal national team before the start of a group stage match between Portugal and Spain.
    Hot Support: Most Beautiful Female Fans at FIFA World Cup 2018
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse