Register
18:45 GMT +317 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Vegetables and fruit in the market of Damascus

    Fruits of Victory: Farm Once Blockaded by Jihadists Reopens Outside Damascus

    © Photo : SANA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The 21 hectare farm west of Damascus, whose access to the capital was blocked by terrorists during the war, produces about 15 tons of fresh fruits and berries every season.

    During the war, farmers near the village of Rum went off to war, and the harvest of apples, apricots, cherries, figs and walnuts was left to be gathered by women and children. 

    The residents were unable to bring the fruits to Damascus because the road was blocked by Nusra Front militants in the neighboring town of Hadera, resulting in a loss of much of the harvest.

    "When the insurgents were near our village, all the men went to the army, were stuck in the trenches and defending their families from the terrorists," a resident of Rum, Fares Mayeen, said. "My son died in battle. Today there are only nine people, but believe me it is much easier to work now than before," he added.

    Vehicles travel on the road between Homs and Hama during its re-opening in Rastan, Syria June 6, 2018
    © REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki
    Homs-Hama Highway in Syria Reopens After 7 Years of Closure - Reports
    Syria is continuing to recover from the foreign-backed civil conflict that has shaken the country since 2011. Last week, several food production plants were set up in the recently liberated town of Adra northeast of Damascus. The highway connecting the Syrian provinces of Homs and Hama was also officially reopened after seven years of closure due to the activity of terrorist groups. Road works were also completed last month on the M5 highway linking Damascus to Aleppo.

    Russia has delivered tens of thousands of tons of food and medical aid to Syria over the last several years to assist the Syrian government and civilian population, much of which has become internally displaced. The Russian Armed Forces has also deployed military police and sappers to clear liberated areas of jihadist booby traps and improvised explosive devices.

    Service personnel of the Syrian Army on a BMD-1 in the liberated Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk south of Damascus
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Last Nail in the Jihadist Coffin: How Syrian Army Defeated Terrorists in Damascus
    The seven year war in Syria has had a devastating impact on the national economy. Last month, Syrian President Bashar Assad estimated that rebuilding the country could cost up to $400 billion and take over a decade to complete.

    Syria has been in a state of foreign-sponsored civil war since 2011, with the government and its Russian, Iranian and Hezbollah allies fighting a collection of mostly radical Islamist militants. In late 2017, after the liberation of Aleppo, Russia, Iran and Turkey became guarantors of a ceasefire between the government and opposition groups, excluding Daesh (ISIS)*, Nusra Front* and several other extremist groups. The ceasefire allowed the Syrian Army to focus its attention on jihadist positions in Hama Province, sparsely populated areas in the country's east, as well as the East Ghouta pocket outside Damascus.

    *A terrorist group outlawed in Russia.

    Related:

    Islamist Detained in Cologne Intended to Meet Daesh Militants in Syria - Report
    Israel Denies Presence of Disguised Iranian, Hezbollah Troops in Southern Syria
    Putin, Netanyahu Express Readiness to Cooperate on Syria in Phone Call – Kremlin
    Washington Threatens to Respond in Case of Gov't Offensive in Syria's Southwest
    Leaked Video: IDF General Warns Iran Is Preparing to Attack Israel from Syria
    Netanyahu Claims Israeli Airstrikes in Syria Help "Security of the World"
    Tags:
    farm, jihadists, blockade, reopening, Syria, Damascus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A fan of the Portugal national team before the start of a group stage match between Portugal and Spain.
    Hot Support: Most Beautiful Female Fans at FIFA World Cup 2018
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse