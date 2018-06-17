Register
15:20 GMT +317 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the official ceremony for Israel's Memorial Day for fallen soldiers, at the National Memorial Hall for Israel's Fallen, in Mt. Herzl Military Cemetery, Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

    Netanyahu Vows to Keep Israeli-Syrian Border Free of Iranian Troops

    © AP Photo/ DEBBIE HILL
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    101

    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that, in phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he stressed his determination to take action to prevent Tehran and pro-Iranian forces from establishing a military presence at the Israeli-Syrian border and elsewhere in the Arab Republic.

    “I reiterated our guiding principles regarding Syria. First of all, Iran needs to withdraw from all of Syria. Second, we will take action – and are already taking action – against efforts to establish a military presence by Iran and its proxies in Syria both close to the border and deep inside Syria. We will act against these efforts anywhere in Syria,” Netanyahu said commenting on his separate talks with Putin and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as quoted by his press service.

    READ MORE: Iran Warns That 'Occupying, Aggressive' Israel Can Never Feel 'Safe'

    On Friday, Putin and Netanyahu held phone talks. The sides discussed developments around Syria with a focus on joint efforts to ensure security in the Syrian-Israeli border area. Both sides expressed readiness to boost coordination on the issue, including on countering international terrorism, according to the Kremlin.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, right, greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Sunday, Dec.10, 2017
    © AP Photo / Christophe Ena
    Israel Wants to Stiffen Sanctions on Iran by Convincing Europeans - Mideast Analyst
    The situation around the northern borders of Israel and southern borders of Syria has been recently in the spotlight since the Syrian army has been planning an offensive to recapture its southern territories from militants. Earlier in May, the Syrian forces reportedly airdropped leaflets demanding that local militants in the southern Daraa province surrender.

    This area is part of the so-called ceasefire zone, which had been agreed upon by Jordan, Russia, and the United States in 2017. Russia has repeatedly said that only the Syrian government forces should be deployed near the country’s southern borders since the agreement to create a ceasefire zone in southwestern Syria stipulated the withdrawal of all non-Syrian forces from the area.

    Israel, in turn, has repeatedly expressed its opposition to the presence of Iranian and pro-Iranian forces and the Hezbollah movement in Syria. Earlier this year, Israel several times attacked what it called the Iranian forces’ positions in Syria, citing aggressive actions on the part of the Iranian-backed militia in the Golan Heights, annexed by the country from Syria.

    Related:

    Israeli Minister Calls for Military Coalition if Iran Boosts Enrichment Capacity
    Israel Strikes Back at Iran With 'Mean Girls' Gif After Tehran's Threats
    Netanyahu: Iran Wants Nuclear Arsenal to Destroy Israel
    Tags:
    border, Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran, Israel, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A fan of the Portugal national team before the start of a group stage match between Portugal and Spain.
    Hot Support: Most Beautiful Female Fans at FIFA World Cup 2018
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse