WATCH Syrian Army Dispatch Massive Military Convoy to Daraa Province

As Damascus appears poised to liberate Syria’s southwestern territories from terrorists, the Syrian army has deployed a large military force in preparation for a possible major offensive in the region.

The Syrian Arab Army has sent a huge military convoy consisting of tanks, armored vehicles, missile launchers and elite troop units to the country’s southwestern reaches, FARS news agency reports.

According to the local sources cited by FARS, Damascus is preparing to launch a major offensive to liberate all of Daraa province and secure control over the border between Syria and Jordan.

The US warned however that it would give a decisive response to a possible offensife of Syrian army on southwestern de-escalation zone.