Register
23:57 GMT +316 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Actress and special envoy of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Angelina Jolie speaks to the media as she visits a Kurdish refugee camp in Dohuk, northern Iraq January 25, 2015

    Jolie Visits Iraqi Mosque Where Daesh Terrorists Proclaimed Caliphate

    © REUTERS / Ari Jalal
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    222

    Angelina Jolie urged the international community not to forget Mosul and its people nearly a year after the city was freed from Daesh militants.

    As a special envoy to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Angelina Jolie toured on Saturday the bomb-shattered streets of Mosul, which was recently liberated from Daesh*, and met with displaced Iraqi families. 

    "This is the worst devastation I have seen in all my years working with UNHCR. People here have lost everything," the Hollywood star was cited as saying.

    A member of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), made up of an alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters, removes an Islamic State group flag in the town of Tabqa, about 55 kilometres (35 miles) west of Raqa city, on April 30, 2017, as they advance in their battle for the group's de facto capital
    © AFP 2018 / DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Western-Backed Syrian Rebels Release Daesh Jihadis From Europe in Secret Swap Deal - Report

    Separately, while on her humanitarian mission, Jolie made it to the ruins of the destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque, according to a UNHCR statement. It was there that Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared the creation of the caliphate in 2014. Iraqi forces and the Daesh jihadists clashed in tremendously fierce fighting for the ancient historic site back in spring and summer 2017, during the Iraqi liberation campaign, three years after the Daesh militants occupied a number of regions across the country. After a lengthy operation, Mosul was finally liberated, along with a number of smaller Daesh strongholds. 

    READ MORE: 'Barbarians!': Islam Expert Slams French Minister's Plan to Return Jihadis Home

    Speaking to Sputnik in May, former Iraqi Defense Minister Khaled al-Obeidi stated that the reconstruction of the ruined Iraqi city hadn’t yet kicked off, despite the international community’s lofty promises. 

    *Daesh is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

    Related:

    MSF Doing Everything to Ensure Mosul Unit Won't Be Threatened by Any Armed Actor
    Mosul's People Bury Their Dead in Desecrated Jewish Cemetery (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    I Buried My Dear Ones in My Own House - Mosul Resident (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)
    Iraq's Mosul is a Minimal Problem in the View of Most Americans – Scholar
    US Aimed to Destroy Rather Than Liberate Iraq's Mosul – Analyst
    Tags:
    military confrontation, terrorists, city, forces, ruins, Jihadists, Daesh, UN, Iraq, Mosul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A fan of the Russian national team before the World Cup group stage match between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
    Hot Support: Most Beautiful Female Fans at FIFA World Cup 2018
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse