Saudi-led Coalition Forces Enter Hodeidah Airport in Yemen - Reports

The Yemeni military backed by the Saudi-led coalition launched an offensive to seize Hodeidah from the Houthis on June 13 after the Shiite rebels had failed to respond to the government's offer to withdraw from the port city in order to peacefully resolve the conflict.

According to Reuters citing the media office of the Saudi-led coalition-backed Yemeni military, the Arab alliance's forces have gained control over the key Yemeni airport of Hodeidah.

The media office said on its Twitter account that after the Saudi-led coalition had entered the airport, demining teams have arrived in the area.

On Wednesday, the Yemeni forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition launched an offensive to capture the airport and surrounding area from the Yemeni Shiite rebels after the Houthis failed to respond to the government's offer to withdraw from the port city in order to peacefully resolve the conflict.

Amid the fighting, various international organizations and rights groups have called on the Yemeni warring parties to exercise restraint amid increasing hostilities in the city.

The city of Hodeidah is one of the most densely populated Yemeni areas, with its port being vital for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Middle Eastern country, devastated by three years of conflict between the government and the Houthis.

Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government headed by Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi Shiite movement. Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request.