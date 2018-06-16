Kushner, Haley Hold Talks With UN Chief on Humanitarian Needs in Gaza

"They had a productive discussion about the efforts of the United States to promote peace in the Middle East and to meet humanitarian needs in Gaza," the release said on Friday. "They also discussed recent actions at the United Nations."
Earlier, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution condemning excessive use of force by Israeli soldiers against Palestinians in Gaza and calling for their international protection. Haley criticized the resolution for making no mention of Hamas, a militant group controlling the Gaza exclave. The amendment by US to include Hamas criticism and a mention of the Israeli right to "self-defense" failed to pass after getting only 62 votes.
