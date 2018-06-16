Kushner, Haley Hold Talks With UN Chief on Humanitarian Needs in Gaza

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House Adviser Jared Kushner and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York City to discuss US efforts to promote peace in the Middle East and meet humanitarian needs in Gaza, the White House said in a press release.

"They had a productive discussion about the efforts of the United States to promote peace in the Middle East and to meet humanitarian needs in Gaza," the release said on Friday. "They also discussed recent actions at the United Nations."

© AP Photo / Khalil Hamra Hamas Leader Joins Friday Prayer Near Fence Between Gaza and Israel – Reports

Also in the meeting, according to the release, was US Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt. US officials have been upset by a General Assembly measure condemning Israel for the recent violence in Gaza.

Earlier, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution condemning excessive use of force by Israeli soldiers against Palestinians in Gaza and calling for their international protection. Haley criticized the resolution for making no mention of Hamas, a militant group controlling the Gaza exclave. The amendment by US to include Hamas criticism and a mention of the Israeli right to "self-defense" failed to pass after getting only 62 votes.