Register
17:11 GMT +315 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Palestinian Hamas top leader Ismail Haniyeh, center, attends the Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Eastern Gaza City, Friday, June 15, 2018

    Hamas Leader Joins Friday Prayer Near Fence Between Gaza and Israel – Reports

    © AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The militant leader's attendance of the morning prayer during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr comes amid over two months of violent Gaza protests which have left over 100 Palestinians dead and thousands more injured.

    Hamas leader and ex-Palestinian National Authority Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh joined about 2,000 worshipers in an area near the Gaza-Israel border fence Friday morning, AP reports.

    Commenting on the recently passed UN resolution condemning "excessive" Israeli violence against Palestinians during the protests, Haniyeh said that "the marches of return and breaking the siege [have] revived the Palestinian issue and imposed it on the international agenda."

    Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki answers journalists questions during a joint news conference with his Bulgarian counterpart in Sofia
    © AFP 2018 / NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV
    UN Resolution on Gaza Violence Blow to US – Palestinian Foreign Minister
    Hamas, which governs the 365 square km Gaza Strip, has led the wave of protests against Israel since March 30, when Gaza Palestinians began mass rallies in favor of a right of return, against the blockade of Gaza, and against the move of the US embassy to Jerusalem.

    Over 120 protesters have been killed, with 3,800 more wounded by the Israeli military. Since late March, Hamas has also fired several dozen rockets, as well as booby-trapped kites and helium balloons with flammable materials, into Israeli territory. One Israeli soldier has received light injuries, with property damage also reported.

    Tel Aviv has used lethal means to suppress the rallies, citing security concerns, and has blamed Hamas for the escalation of the violence.

    Related:

    Hamas to Continue Protests on Gaza Border 'Achieving All Goals' - Official
    Israeli Troops Destroy Hamas Underwater Access Tunnel – Reports
    Hamas 'Responsible for the Miserable Situation in Gaza' – Israeli Policy Analyst
    Tags:
    remarks, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, Israel, Gaza Strip
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse