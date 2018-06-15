Iran's Supreme Leader Claims US 'Suffered Defeat' in Middle East

Despite the sums of money it spent and effort it expended on its Middle Eastern policies, the United States gained nothing in return and ended up with nothing but failure, according to Tehran.

During a Friday sermon marking the last day of Ramadan, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced that the US had ultimately failed to achieve its goals in the Middle East.

"The US president said that ‘we spent $7 trillion in this region, and gained nothing in return.’ This means defeat. The US has suffered defeat in the region," Khamenei said, as quoted by Press TV.

According to him, the United States, which he described as “the Great Satan”, merely ended up wasting resources “despite all its efforts, evil dispositions, and hot-air rhetoric.”

Khamenei also said that Iran and other Muslim nations “have grown closer and more aligned with one another,” and urged Iranians to remain vigilant in the face of possible foreign plots aimed at sowing dissent among the populace.

Earlier, Iranian President Hasan Rouhani also named Donald Trump as “the worst, most evil" US president, adding that "all but a few countries are condemning the US and praising Iran" in the wake of the Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have been on the rise since May 8, when POTUS announced his decision to pull the US out of the Iran nuclear deal and hit the country with new economic sanctions in 90 days.

Many other states, including deal signatories Russia, China and the EU, have opposed the US move and vowed to uphold the pact.

Iran has also reaffirmed its commitment to the deal, stressing, though, that it might build up its nuclear enrichment capacity if the agreement collapses.