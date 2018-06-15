UN Food Charity WFP Warns Assault on Yemen Port Puts 1.1Mln at Risk of Starving

"The recent escalation in armed clashes in Hodeidah could result in up to 1.1 million people requiring emergency food assistance," the agency said on Twitter.
WFP teams have been working around the clock since the announcement of the offensive to procure and preposition food stocks and ready-to-eat food packages in the besieged area.
On Wednesday, Saudi-led forces launched a full-scale offensive to recapture al Hodeidah from Houthi rebels. As the city is the main entry point for humanitarian aid, some organizations voiced concern over the escalation of the situation.
