US Forces Conduct Airstrike in Libya, Manage to Kill One Terrorist

"In coordination with the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), US forces conducted a precision airstrike against al-Qa'ida* in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) approximately 50 miles southeast of Bani Walid, Libya, killing one (1) terrorist, on June 13, 2018," the release said.
There were no civilians killed in the airstrike, the US Africa Command added.
Libya has been fragmented into territories controlled by rival political forces since its leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. In recent years, the country has become a gateway to Europe for migrants from other African states.
*al-Qaeda — terrorist group outlawed in US, Russia and many other countries
