Register
01:48 GMT +315 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pilots onboard of the US Marine fighter jet aircrafthave flown missions into both Iraq and Syria, part of the over 6,800 airstrikes carried out since August 2014.

    US Forces Conduct Airstrike in Libya, Manage to Kill One Terrorist

    © AP Photo / Marko Drobnjakovic
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US forces carried out an airstrike against al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM, banned in Russia) in Libya, killing one terrorist, US Africa Command said in a press release on Thursday.

    "In coordination with the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), US forces conducted a precision airstrike against al-Qa'ida* in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) approximately 50 miles southeast of Bani Walid, Libya, killing one (1) terrorist, on June 13, 2018," the release said.

    A general view shows destroyed buildings in the District 3 neighbourhood of Sirte, the last stronghold of Islamic State (IS) group in the coastal Libyan city, on September 29, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / Fabio Bucciarelli
    US Forces Conduct 22 Airstrikes Against Daesh Near Libya’s Sirte
    The release said this is the second time US forces have gone after AQIM in Libya. The first airstrike on March 24, 2018 killed a high-ranking official.

    There were no civilians killed in the airstrike, the US Africa Command added.

    READ MORE: Russian Airstrike in Syria Leaves Al Nusra 'Emir' in Coma, 49 Terrorists Dead

    Libya has been fragmented into territories controlled by rival political forces since its leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. In recent years, the country has become a gateway to Europe for migrants from other African states.

    *al-Qaeda — terrorist group outlawed in US, Russia and many other countries

    Related:

    Libyan National Army Destroys Militants' Arms Depots in Derna
    Libya's Haftar Forces Take Control of Entrance to Derna - Spokesman
    Euro-Priced Iranian Oil Gives US Pretext It Used to Attack Iraq, Libya – Analyst
    Source Reveals Details of Militants' Brutal Massacre in Libyan Army Camp
    Tags:
    airstrike, Libya, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fans Celebrate Opening Day of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia
    Fans Celebrate Opening Day of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse