Jordan's New PM Withdraws Income Tax Bill That Triggered Mass Protests in May

"Prime minister, Dr. Omar Razzaz, decided to withdraw … the draft income tax law during the first meeting of the Council of Ministers today," the press release read.
In early June, then Prime Minister Mulki decided to step down in the wake of the nationwide protests against rising prices and an unpopular draft tax law, which was sent to the parliament in May. King Abdullah II authorized Razzaz, then education minister, to form the country's new cabinet.
Jordanian trade unions have continued their protests against the proposed tax reform despite the fact that the government responsible for preparation of the bill stepped down. The activists demand a change of political course instead of individual shuffles in the cabinet.
