Saudi Arabia Says New Yemen Missile Intercepted

The Saudi air defenses on Thursday intercepted the ballistic missile fired from rebel-held territory in neighboring Yemen, state media reported.
The Iran-backed militants said in a statement that the missile struck a Saudi airbase.
On June 10, Saudi air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile over the southern city of Jizan, however, no casualties were reported, state media informed.
The Saudi-led coalition, consisting principally of Persian Gulf countries, has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthi movement since March 2015, after it launched a campaign to support President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who fled the country when Houthi rebels conducted a coup in the country.
