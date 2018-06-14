Saudi Arabia Says New Yemen Missile Intercepted

A missile was intercepted over Khamis Mushait in the country's south, but no casualties were reported, the Riyadh-led military coalition said in a statement released by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The Saudi air defenses on Thursday intercepted the ballistic missile fired from rebel-held territory in neighboring Yemen, state media reported.

The Iran-backed militants said in a statement that the missile struck a Saudi airbase.

On June 10, Saudi air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile over the southern city of Jizan, however, no casualties were reported, state media informed.

Last month, media reports stated that the Saudi-led coalition was drawing nearer to the port city in Yemen, but it remained unclear whether its forces would launch an offensive to retake the port.

The Saudi-led coalition, consisting principally of Persian Gulf countries, has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthi movement since March 2015, after it launched a campaign to support President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who fled the country when Houthi rebels conducted a coup in the country.