Iran Leader Rouhani Berates Trump as 'Worst, Most Evil' US President

The rebuke comes at a time of increasing tensions between Tehran and Washington following the US exit from the 2015 nuke deal. The US move has led to a backlash in Europe and prompted a furious reaction in Iran.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was quoted by the Iran-based Mehr news agency as saying that Donald Trump is "the worst, most evil" US president, even though all of his predecessors have stood against the Iranian nation since Iran's Islamic Revolution of 1979.

Rouhani made the statement as he met with the media on the night of June 13. Iran's head of state hailed the policy his country had been pursuing following the US withdrawal from the Iran nuke deal, claiming that "all but a few countries are condemning the US and praising Iran."

"For the first time in the history of the United Nations, Iran's right to enrichment has been acknowledged," he added.

Rouhani went on to say that the UN Security Council "has not given this right to any country so far and has acknowledged this right only for the Islamic Republic of Iran." The president also urged the media to unite against what he called "the psychological war of the enemies" that had affected Iran's market stability.

Rouhani said he has a positive outlook on the future of the Islamic Republic, despite the pressure Tehran has been facing from the United States.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have been on the rise ever since May 8, when POTUS announced his decision to pull the US out of the Iran nuclear deal and hit the country with new economic sanctions in 90 days. Many other states, including deal signatories Russia, China and the EU, have opposed the US move and vowed to uphold the pact. Iran has also reaffirmed its commitment to the deal, stressing, though, that it might build up its nuclear enrichment capacity if the agreement collapses

The Iran accord of 2015 saw the Islamic Republic reduce its nuclear capacity in exchange for the lifting of crippling economic sanctions from the country.