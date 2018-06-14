Register
    German police officers. (File)

    Baghdad Protests Berlin's Apprehension of Iraqi Rape and Murder Suspect

    Middle East
    According to earlier reports, a team of German law enforcement officers had flown to the Kurdish capital of Erbil to pick up the suspect and bring him back to Germany.

    The Iraqi government has lodged a protest with Germany and its own Kurdish autonomy over the “illegal” extradition of an Iraqi national suspected of raping and killing a Jewish teenage girl in Wiesbaden in May.

    Baghdad has accused Berlin of arranging with Kurdish authorities the transfer to Germany of 20-year-old Ali Bashar who is accused of murdering 14-year-old Susanna Feldmann even before the Iraqi government could process the formal extradition request, Deutsche Welle reported.

    Sudanese refugees, who said their names are Adam, center, and Anour, right, speak to media in front of the entrance of the occupied Gerhart Hauptmann School in Berlin, Germany, Friday, June 27, 2014
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    'A Young Life Cut Short': Jewish Girl's Murder in Germany Fuels Anti-Migrant Sentiment
    The German Foreign Ministry has brushed off the criticism saying that it had not yet received “any official notice” of protest from Baghdad.

    Public prosecutors in Wiesbaden deny any transgressions citing specific clauses in German federal policing laws.

    Bashar was detained by police in Duhok on Friday after Germany’s Interior Ministry contacted the Kurdish regional Interior Ministry.

    “Gangster, Drug Dealer”

    The body of Susanna Feldmann, who went missing on May 22, was later found not far from the refugee home where Ali Bashar lived.

    Interviewed by Der Spiegel magazine, Bashar’s fellow residents described him as a gangster and drug dealer who believed that German police would never be able to get him.

    The authorities’ failure to apprehend Bashar who was able to leave Germany for his native Iraqi Kurdistan has raised an angry outcry and criticism of the local immigration officials with people wondering how the man was allowed to remain in Germany after his asylum bid had been turned down.

    The results of a DNA test are expected to confirm the suspect’s role in Susanna Feldmann’s murder.

    READ MORE: Migrants From Iraq, Turkey Suspected of Raping, Murdering Jewish Girl in Germany

    Ali Bashar, who has already admitted to killing the teenage girl, remains under heavy guard in Frankfurt.

    Bashar arrived in Germany in 2015, at the height of the inflow of refugees and other migrants from North Africa and the Middle East.

    He was in the process of appealing the rejection of his asylum application, and police have said he is suspected in a string of previous offenses.

    In just the past two years, more than one million refugees — many of them Syrians — have inundated Germany as Chancellor Angela Merkel opened the country’s borders.

    Merkel’s open-door policy has been widely criticized, helping propel the anti-migrant Alternative for Germany party to third place in last year’s parliamentary elections.

    murder suspect, protest, extradition, Ali Bashar, Iraq
