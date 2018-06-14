Register
    Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki answers journalists questions during a joint news conference with his Bulgarian counterpart in Sofia

    UN Resolution on Gaza Violence Blow to US – Palestinian Foreign Minister

    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Adoption of a UN resolution condemning Israeli violence against Palestinians during the latest escalation in the Gaza Strip is a serious blow to the United States and success of diplomatic efforts by the Palestinians and countries backing them, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Maliki told Sputnik.

    The minister noted that the UN Secretary-General was now obliged to submit a request for international protection of the Palestinian people within two months.

    "The success of the resolution is a blow to the United States, who proposed amendments to the draft that were rejected by an overwhelming majority, and the success of Palestine’s diplomatic efforts and free countries supporting Palestine. The United States has isolated and exposed itself to the international community because of this position," Maliki said.

    An elderly Palestinian man falls on the ground after being shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Adel Hana
    Hamas to Continue Protests on Gaza Border 'Achieving All Goals' - Official
    On Wednesday, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution condemning the excessive use of force by Israeli soldiers against Palestinians in Gaza, with 120 countries voting in favor of the motion, while 8 voted against it and 45 abstained. The document largely followed the Kuwait-drafted resolution that was vetoed by the United States at the UN Security Council earlier this month.

    READ MORE: Palestinians Protest on Gaza Border on 'Al-Quds Day' as IDF Deploys Iron Dome

    The situation on the Israeli-Gaza border has significantly worsened since March 30, when the Palestinians started conducting mass rallies. The clashes have already claimed the lives of 135 Palestinians as Israel responded with riot dispersal means, citing security reasons.

