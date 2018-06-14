UN Resolution on Gaza Violence Blow to US – Palestinian Foreign Minister

The minister noted that the UN Secretary-General was now obliged to submit a request for international protection of the Palestinian people within two months.
"The success of the resolution is a blow to the United States, who proposed amendments to the draft that were rejected by an overwhelming majority, and the success of Palestine’s diplomatic efforts and free countries supporting Palestine. The United States has isolated and exposed itself to the international community because of this position," Maliki said.
READ MORE: Palestinians Protest on Gaza Border on 'Al-Quds Day' as IDF Deploys Iron Dome
The situation on the Israeli-Gaza border has significantly worsened since March 30, when the Palestinians started conducting mass rallies. The clashes have already claimed the lives of 135 Palestinians as Israel responded with riot dispersal means, citing security reasons.
All comments
Show new comments (0)