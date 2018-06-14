UN Resolution on Gaza Violence Blow to US – Palestinian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Adoption of a UN resolution condemning Israeli violence against Palestinians during the latest escalation in the Gaza Strip is a serious blow to the United States and success of diplomatic efforts by the Palestinians and countries backing them, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Maliki told Sputnik.

The minister noted that the UN Secretary-General was now obliged to submit a request for international protection of the Palestinian people within two months.

"The success of the resolution is a blow to the United States, who proposed amendments to the draft that were rejected by an overwhelming majority, and the success of Palestine’s diplomatic efforts and free countries supporting Palestine. The United States has isolated and exposed itself to the international community because of this position," Maliki said.

On Wednesday, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution condemning the excessive use of force by Israeli soldiers against Palestinians in Gaza, with 120 countries voting in favor of the motion, while 8 voted against it and 45 abstained. The document largely followed the Kuwait-drafted resolution that was vetoed by the United States at the UN Security Council earlier this month.

The situation on the Israeli-Gaza border has significantly worsened since March 30, when the Palestinians started conducting mass rallies. The clashes have already claimed the lives of 135 Palestinians as Israel responded with riot dispersal means, citing security reasons.