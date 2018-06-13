Register
22:54 GMT +313 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sex service

    Israeli Minister Presents Law to Fine Clients Looking for Sex Services

    CC0
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 30

    The government-sponsored bill, unveiled to the Knesset’s Subcommittee on Combating Trafficking of Women and Prostitution, would fine clients of sex workers NIS 1,500 ($420).

    Israel’s Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked has presented a bill that would fine customers looking to hire sex workers.

    Those who are caught a second time within three years would be fined double the amount.

    It took nearly a decade of efforts by female lawmakers to criminalize purchasing sex services in Israel.

    “Today we are sending a message that trafficking women and purchasing prostitution services are out of bounds,” Minister Ayelet Shaked was reported by Times of Israel as saying.

    Раскопки
    © Flickr/ mikeemesser
    Scientists Try To Solve Mystery of Ancient Sculpture Head Unearthed In Israel
    She went on to say that using prostitution services is morally wrong, offensive and objectifies women’s bodies.

    Prostitution needs to be handled much more broadly, which we will be doing in the months to come,” she said.

    Committee Chairwoman Aliza Lavie said that this is a day to celebrate, as this is an opportunity for thousands of women and girls to get out of this cycle.

    If passed, Shaked’s law would enter into effect for a five-year trial period, during which law enforcement would observe its efficacy.

    Although pimping, sex trafficking and running brothels are illegal under Israeli law, prostitution itself remains legal.

    Related:

    Ibiza Flight Diverted to France Over Drunken Passenger With Blow Up Sex Doll
    Brazilian Footballers Will Have Timetabled Sex During World Cup 2018 - Reports
    Minor Adjustment: Denmark Considers Legalizing Sex Changes for Children
    Stormy Daniels Has Licensed Her Face and Body to Sex Robot Company
    UK Woman Transforms Into Sex Doll After Splitting Up with Boyfriend (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    law, prostitute, fine, Sex Work, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse