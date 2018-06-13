Southern Israel Flooded as Torrential Rains Hit Country (VIDEO)

Heavy downpours in summer are not common for Israel; however, this year the rare natural phenomenon has resulted in the flooding of many Israeli cities and settlements. Water has submerged the first floors of buildings, with streams rushing through city streets.

Many residents of Sderot and Ashkelon were unable to get to work in the morning, as it was impossible to drive through the city. Parked cars were immersed in a meter of water. It is believed that the storm runoff was clogged and that therefore the rain turned the streets into rivers.

In the kibbutz Dorota the rainfall amounted to 64 mm, which is now the record for June since observations began.

In some cities in the region of Galilee, bad weather and fierce winds resulted in power outages.

Authorities have warned that on Wednesday and Thursday, floods are also possible in the Dead Sea area.

The phenomenon is not typical for Israel, where the rainy season ends in March, but weather forecasters were not surprised, as heavy rains can hit the country once every few years. This time, however, they turned out to be particularly heavy.