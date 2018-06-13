Houthi Leader's Brother May Be Dead in Offensive on Yemen's Hodeidah - Media

Early on Wednesday, Yemeni government forces, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, launched a full-scale offensive to seize Hodeidah, which is a strategic stronghold of the Houthi rebels and a key entry point for humanitarian aid.
Neither the coalition nor the rebels have confirmed the death of the leader’s brother, the Saudi Khabar Ajil media said.
READ MORE: Yemeni Counterterror Unit Backed by US, UK Failed to Reach All Goals — Report
Yemen has been in a state of civil war since 2015. The government forces of Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi fight the predominantly Shia-led Houthis with the help of Saudi Arabia and its allies. The UN attempts to bring the conflicting parties to the negotiating table have not yielded any major results so far.
All comments
Show new comments (0)