Register
14:15 GMT +313 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani gestures during a ceremony celebrating International Workers' Day, in Tehran, Iran, May 1, 2017

    Iranian President Suggests Pullout of Advisors, Foreign Military From Syria

    © REUTERS / President.ir/Handout
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    101

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has discussed the situation in Syria, as well as prospects of Iran deal with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a telephone call, the official website of the Iranian president reported.

    Hassan Rouhani noted that Tehran had sent its military advisers to the Arab republic at the request request of its legitimate government in order to help Damascus fight terrorism. He expressed hope that no "foreign military presence" would be needed after the terrorist threat had been eradicated.

    READ MORE: Damascus: Israeli Strikes Indicate 'New Phase of Aggression' Against Syria

    Israel accuses Iran of sending the country's troops to Syria in order to attack it from Syrian territory. Tel Aviv has already conducted several airstrikes against Syrian bases under a pretext of Iranian Revolutionary Guards being stationed there. Tehran and Damascus deny these accusations.

    State of Iran Nuclear Deal

    The two presidents also discussed the current state of the JCPOA. Rouhani praised the stance to keep the deal alive that Europe took after the US withdrawal, but noted that so far statements had not "accompanied by practical and tangible measures and solutions."

    "If Iran cannot benefit from the privileges of this agreement, remaining in it will not be possible," the Iranian president said.

    READ MORE: Solving Financial Issues Main Challenge in Preserving Iran Deal — Mogherini

    Emmanuel Macron confirmed commitment to the JCPOA and assured Rouhani that France is working on "a series of measures and practical solutions" to make the deal work.

    The US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018, with President Donald Trump claiming the deal was "flawed" at its core. Other parties to the agreement have confirmed their readiness to stick with the deal and work out solutions against possible US sanctions.

    Related:

    Solving Financial Issues Main Challenge in Preserving Iran Deal - Mogherini
    Iran to North Korea: Don’t Trust ‘Deal-Breaker-in-Chief’ Trump
    French Initiative on 'Iran Deal 2' Unacceptable to Tehran – Senior Lawmaker
    Beijing Ready to Cooperate With Moscow to Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal - Xi
    Riyadh Boosts Oil Output After Reports of US Asking for Help Amid Iran Deal Exit
    US Reportedly Sought Saudi Backing Before Trump Quit Iran Nuke Deal
    Europe's Ability to Fight for Iran Deal, Nord Stream 2 in Question – Analyst
    Tags:
    military advisers, troops withdrawal, Iran deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran, Syria, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse