Register
12:53 GMT +313 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    (File) Smoke rises as a Yemeni military armoured personnel carrier was hit by a Houthi rocket near the Red Sea coast city of al-Mokha, Yemen January 23, 2017

    Yemeni Counterterror Unit Backed by US, UK Failed to Reach All Goals - Report

    © REUTERS / Fawaz Salman
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yemen's Counterterrorism Unit (CTU), built with the help of the United States and the United Kingdom, was unable to fulfill the functions it was designed for, a report commissioned by UK-based charity Oxford Research Group said.

    "The CTU was turned into an effective force because [former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah] Saleh wanted to have a competent strike force. However, it never fully fulfilled the role that the US and UK intended," the report published on Monday read.

    According to the report, the United States and the United Kingdom set up a joint training team to back the newly formed CTU. However, relations between the US and UK sides were not always smooth, and the group was eventually split.

    READ MORE: ‘Catastrophe’ for Already-Starving Yemen if Saudi, UAE Coalition Takes Key Port

    Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi, Arabia Raed bin Khaled Qrimli at the ceremony to present credentials of foreign ambassadors to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Grand Kremlin Palace's Alexander Hall
    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Saudi Envoy to Russia: Riyadh Supports Political Solution in Yemen, Syria
    The sources indicated that in the early 2000s, the training provided by the United States consisted of short specialist courses, often too advanced and needlessly repeated. Similar problems over lack of a cohesive training program occurred with the Coast Guard.

    In 2006, the United Kingdom began changing the strategy, first by appointing Captain Philip Holihead as defense attache. It then introduced the Maritime Training and Advisory Team (MTAT), made up of permanent trainers, and the Counterterrorism Training and Advisory Team to help train the Coast Guard and the CTU, respectively.

    "The UK training team had sustained access to the unit from 2006-2011. Over that period the unit became highly proficient, gained significant combat experience, and perceived itself as an elite force," the report read.

    However, the functioning of the unit faced several problems.

    "Relations between the Yemeni government and tribal groups did not facilitate access, and poor coordination with intelligence services made it hard to plan operations," the report said.

    The study was prepared by journalist and historian Jack Watling, and investigative reporter and producer Namir Shabibi. The authors said they had interviewed dozens of Yemeni, US and UK sources, among others, involved in counterterrorism operations between 2014 and 2015 in Yemen.

    READ MORE: Saudi-Led Coalition-Backed Troops Launch Operation on Yemen's Hodeidah — Reports

    Al Hudaydah, Yemen - fishing boats
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Ljuba brank / Al Hudaydah, Yemen - fishing boats
    Yemeni PM: Army Close to Liberating Houthis Strategic Stronghold – Reports
    In 2016, Vice News reported that the United Kingdom helped train Yemeni intelligence agencies to identify targets for US drones and actively collaborated with the CIA by sharing intelligence. The authors of the 2016 articles went on to survey the larger UK involvement in Yemen, including the establishment of a Yemeni Counterterrorism Unit.

    Yemen has been torn apart by an armed conflict between the government forces of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement. The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The country has experienced a dire humanitarian situation, with all efforts to end hostilities unsuccessful so far.

    Related:

    Saudi-Led Coalition-Backed Troops Launch Operation on Yemen's Hodeidah - Reports
    At Least 46 Migrants Die as Boat Capsizes Off Yemeni Coast - UN
    Yemeni Rebels Claim Downing of Saudi Coalition Drone
    UN Concerned as Saudi-Led Coalition Advances Near Port in Yemen – Spokesman
    Yemeni Houthi Rebels Shell Government Forces - Reports
    Tags:
    unit, counterterror, United States, United Kingdom, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse