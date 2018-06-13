Saudi-Led Coalition-Backed Troops Launch Operation on Yemen's Hodeidah - Reports

Brigades of military forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition have launched an offensive on the port city of Hodeidah, according to media reports.

The troops, backed by the Saudi-led coalition have launched an attack on the Houthi-controlled main port city of Hodeidah, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

Previous month, media reports said the Saudi-led coalition was closing in on the port city in Yemen, but it remained unclear whether its forces would launch an offensive to retake the port.

Recently, the United Nations Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that UN was concerned about the situation in Yemen's port city, and that it was taking precautionary steps to address any further escalation as the Saudi-led coalition advanced near Hodeidah.

Yemen is currently engulfed in an armed conflict between the government headed by president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi Shia movement, also known as Ansar Allah. The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Arab nations in the Persian Gulf has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis upon Hadi's request.