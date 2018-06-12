Over 8,500 Ammo Seized by Syrian Army From Depot in Homs

"Syrian security forces timely received information about an ammo depot in the eastern part of Umm-Sharhsuh. The government forces seized an anti-tank guided missile, three reactive shaped charge mines, 52 hand anti-tank grenade launchers and over 8,500 pieces of ammunition," the statement reads.
Earlier this month, Syrian authorities have discovered a network of tunnels used by terrorists fighting government forces during a sweeping operation in the countryside north of Homs, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency. Syrian forces found stockpiles of arms as well as advanced communication devices, the outlet reported.
