Register
02:23 GMT +312 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian servicemen conduct mine clearing in residential areas in Aleppo, Syria

    Russian MoD Reports on Defusing Dozens of Explosive Devices in Yarmouk Camp

    © Photo : Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The Syrian army has defused a total of 18 improvised explosive devices, four mines, and seven projectiles in the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk located south of Damascus, Russia’s Syrian reconciliation center said in a statement on Monday.

    "Engineering units of the Syrian Army trained by Russian specialists successfully perform tasks to ensure security for civilians and social and economic infrastructure. In the area of the former Palestinian refugee — Yarmouk Camp, the Syrian engineers have checked 30 buildings to defuse four mines, seven projectiles and 18 improvised explosive devices," the statement reads.

    A Syrian army soldier makes his way in a tunnel reportedly previously used by rebel fighters in Jobar, a mostly rebel-held area on the eastern outskirts of Damascus on June 2, 2014
    © AFP 2018 / JOSEPH EID
    WATCH Syrian Army Uncovers Network of Tunnels for Terrorists in Yarmouk Camp
    In May, Russian Defense Miniser Sergei Shoigu said that The situation in Syria is improving after the liberation of the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk from Daesh terrorist group. Moreover, Russian minister noted that on the territories controlled by the Syrian authorities, conditions had been created for the return of refugees.

    Meanwhile, mine clearance operations in the Middle Eastern country continue. Syrian engineers trained by Russian servicemen have been checking compounds in the Damascus suburbs, which had been recently liberated from terrorists.

    The Yarmouk camp was established in 1957 near Damascus to host Palestinian refugees. During the civil war, the camp became a stronghold of terrorists. In April 2015, Daesh militants seized most of the camp and the adjacent Al-Hajar al-Aswad community.

    A T-55 tank in the area of the former Palestinian refugee camp Yarmouk in the southern suburb of Damascus
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Militants Left Southern Areas of Syria's Damascus Including Yarmouk Camp
    Radical groups siding with the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group then retreated from the camp and established themselves in the Babilu, Beit Sahem and Yalda communities.

    Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Russia along with Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.

    Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Syrian reconciliation said on Monday, that a total of 68,562 people have returned to their homes in Eastern Ghouta from the camps for refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) due to the improving humanitarian situation in the country.

    Moreover, the Russian reconciliation center held humanitarian actions in the Asada Mosque and the Zahrat al-Madina School of Aleppo, deploying field kitchens to provide people with hot meals and bread at the end of the Ramadan fasting day.

    Related:

    UN Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Areas Near Yarmouk Camp in Syria - OCHA
    WATCH: Daesh "School" for Young Terrorists Uncovered in Syria's Yarmouk Camp
    WATCH Syrian Army Uncovers Network of Tunnels for Terrorists in Yarmouk Camp
    Russian MoD: Syrian Army Finishing Clearance of Muhayam al-Yarmouk District
    Russia MoD: Syrian Government Forces Regain Control Over Yarmouk Eastern Area
    Tags:
    mine defusing, camp, explosives, humanitarian aid, refugees, Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, Russian Defense Ministry, Yarmouk, Syria, Damascus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse