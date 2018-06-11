Truman Carrier Group Renews Attacks on Daesh From E Mediterranean - US Navy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier strike group has returned to the Eastern Mediterranean to continue operations against Daesh, the US Navy said on Monday.

"The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (CSG) returned to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea to resume flight operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), June 10," the Navy News Service (NNS) said in a report.

While in the region, aircraft from Carrier Air Wing 1's strike fighter squadrons will conduct precision strikes on Daesh targets, the report added.

The strike group entered the US 6th Fleet area of operations on April 18. It includes multi-mission capable platforms with strike; ballistic missile defense; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

Operation Inherent Resolve is the US military's operational name for the military intervention against Daesh in Iraq and Syria. In Syria, the US military is acting without the approval of the Syrian government and without a mandate from the UN Security Council.