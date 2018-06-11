Register
19:44 GMT +311 June 2018
    Iranian security forces stand guard outside the French embassy in Tehran as demonstrators protest on January 20, 2015

    Iranian Intelligence Prevents Terror Attacks Arresting 27 Plotters – Reports

    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian intelligence forces have identified and arrested 27 terrorists, who were planning to carry out terror attacks during the holy month of Ramadan (May 17-June 14) and on International Quds Day (June 8), the Tasnim News Agency reported Monday citing the Iranian Intelligence Ministry.

    According to the Tasnim News Agency, the terrorists were planning to carry out the attacks in the Iranian capital of Tehran and other country’s major cities.

    The intelligence forces have also confiscated military equipment, including grenades and bombs, which were intended to be smuggled in Iran, the agency added.

    READ MORE: Tehran to Release Evidence of US Backing of Daesh Terrorists — Iranian Official

    On Sunday, Mohammad Pakpour, the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Ground Forces, said that, over the past 24 hours, its troops had smashed two terrorist teams in northwestern Iran.

    Iranian flag
    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    Tehran Suspects Saudi Intelligence of Attempts to Stage Terror Attacks in Iran
    In January, the Iranian security services managed to discover two large caches of bombs as well as explosives and shells that were transferred to Iran through the country's eastern border.

    The Iranian Intelligence Ministry suspected Saudi Arabian intelligence services of being involved in illegal explosives trafficking through the Iranian border for staging terror attacks.

    Related:

    Gunmen Kill 2 Iranian Border Guards Near Frontier With Iraqi Kurdistan - Reports
    Iranian Revolutionary Guards: We'll Deliver 'Strong Punch to Mouth' of Pompeo
    Iranian Media Speculates About Possible Death of Saudi Crown Prince
    Tags:
    security service, terror, plot, Iran
