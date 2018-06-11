Iranian Intelligence Prevents Terror Attacks Arresting 27 Plotters – Reports

According to the Tasnim News Agency, the terrorists were planning to carry out the attacks in the Iranian capital of Tehran and other country’s major cities.
The intelligence forces have also confiscated military equipment, including grenades and bombs, which were intended to be smuggled in Iran, the agency added.
On Sunday, Mohammad Pakpour, the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Ground Forces, said that, over the past 24 hours, its troops had smashed two terrorist teams in northwestern Iran.
The Iranian Intelligence Ministry suspected Saudi Arabian intelligence services of being involved in illegal explosives trafficking through the Iranian border for staging terror attacks.
