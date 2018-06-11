Iranian Intelligence Prevents Terror Attacks Arresting 27 Plotters – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian intelligence forces have identified and arrested 27 terrorists, who were planning to carry out terror attacks during the holy month of Ramadan (May 17-June 14) and on International Quds Day (June 8), the Tasnim News Agency reported Monday citing the Iranian Intelligence Ministry.

According to the Tasnim News Agency, the terrorists were planning to carry out the attacks in the Iranian capital of Tehran and other country’s major cities.

The intelligence forces have also confiscated military equipment, including grenades and bombs, which were intended to be smuggled in Iran, the agency added.

On Sunday, Mohammad Pakpour, the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Ground Forces, said that, over the past 24 hours, its troops had smashed two terrorist teams in northwestern Iran.

In January, the Iranian security services managed to discover two large caches of bombs as well as explosives and shells that were transferred to Iran through the country's eastern border.

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry suspected Saudi Arabian intelligence services of being involved in illegal explosives trafficking through the Iranian border for staging terror attacks.