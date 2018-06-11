Syrian Army Prevents Attempted Offensive Towards Palmyra – Russian Military

"On June 11… Syrian government troops with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces prevented militants attempting to break out of the area of the Al-Tanf settlement toward Palmyra," the statement read.
According to the center, five militants have been killed, a pickup truck and a motorbike destroyed while the remaining militants returned to the settlement.
The statement continues to say that a large group of terrorists, "moving on pickup trucks with heavy weapons and motorcycles, had been located by Syrian observation posts in the area of Mount Gurab."
READ MORE: Hundreds Flee US-Held Refugee Camp in Syria to Government-Controlled Areas
The Russian Center also noted that attempts by terrorists to break out of the Al-Tanf settlement, controlled by the US armed forces, are carried out on a regular basis.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)