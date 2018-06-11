US Sent 250 Trucks With Heavy Weapons, Armored Vehicles to SDF – Source

Sputnik has reached a source in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who said that the United States is continuing to supply armed units under the framework of their operation in Deir ez-Zor province.

An SDF source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Sputnik that the United States is boosting its military presence in Deir ez-Zor.

"There are three US military bases in the region, where the Americans are strengthening their presence. Over the last four days, the United States has sent us 250 trucks with Hummer armored vehicles, heavy weapons, and pick-ups, as part of the operation against Daesh*, which we continue to wage in eastern Deir ez-Zor. The US ammunition and armored vehicles are delivered overland from the territory of northern Iraq through the Semelka border control post, and from there to the east of Deir ez-Zor."

To date, the US has sent a total of 4,800 trucks with weapons and armored vehicles.

Last week, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov stated that Daesh's "remaining pockets of resistance" were located only in areas controlled by the United States, in response to US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis's claims that the SDF was the "only organization at the time that was able to throw" Daesh "off track" in Syria.

"All this time Washington has focused on financing and direct arms supplies to fictional 'Syrian opposition' totaling hundreds of millions of dollars. Yet, the vast majority of US-supplied arms and ammunition have fallen into the hands of the Syrian al-Qaeda branch – Nusra Front [terrorist group, banned in Russia] and Daesh, who have sought, like Washington, to overthrow the legitimate Syrian government," Konashenkov said.

In May, Operation Inherent Resolve's (SOJTF-OIR) commanding general, US Maj. Gen. Jamie Jarrard told Sputnik that the weapons provided by the US-led coalition to the SDF were “limited, mission-specific, and provided incrementally to achieve military objectives.”

The US-led anti-Daesh coalition has been carrying out military operations against the terrorist group in Syria and Iraq since 2014. While the coalition's strikes in Iraq have been conducted in cooperation with Iraqi officials, those in Syria have not been authorized by the government of President Bashar al-Assad or the United Nations Security Council.

*Daesh, also known as ISIS/ISIL,IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.