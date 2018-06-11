Register
05:00 GMT +311 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Council (parliament) of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Larijani during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the 12th annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club. File photo

    Iran Parliament Speaker: Tehran Will Not Wait Forever For EU Treaty Decision

    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 40

    Ali Larijani, speaker of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly, said that if Europe is to save the historic 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) deal, it must announce decisions “explicitly and swiftly.”

    Speaking Sunday at an open session of the Islamic Consultative Assembly — the Iranian Parliament — speaker Ali Larijani said that the Islamic Republic is waiting for Europe's decisions on the endangered JCPOA — informally referred to as the Iranian nuclear deal. However, he also noted that time is running out, as Tehran expects Europe to make a decision "explicitly and swiftly," according to PressTV.

    "Time for negotiations is running out. If Europe sees itself able to preserve the nuclear deal, it should declare its stance sooner and more clearly," Larijani told a session of parliament, according to a translation by Tehran Times.

    "Otherwise, the Islamic Republic will make new moves, in the nuclear field as well as other issues," he warned.

    Iranian lawmakers set fire on JCPOA, US flag after Trump’s exit from Iran deal
    © AP Photo/
    'Death to America': WATCH Iranian MPs Burn US Flag, Roasting Trump for Breaking Nuke Deal
    Larijani also strongly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing the latter of attempting to persuade EU nations to drop the deal after US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would abandon the historic treaty.

    "The next issue is the wanderings of the filthy prime minister of the Zionist regime across Europe trying to make Europe follow America in walking out of the nuclear deal," Larijani declared, according to Tehran Times.

    The Iranian speaker, in equally colorful terms, reiterated Iranian criticism of Trump for abandoning the key international nuclear treaty negotiated by a league of world's leading nations, including Russia, China and three EU nations.

    "[Trump communicates] so ineptly that it seems he has mistaken the political arena for vegetable market bargaining. When he disregards ethical and professional commitments to easily violate the nuclear deal, which was reached after several years of negotiations, how can he expect anybody to pay attention to his prattle. The world of politics is a place for logical relations and calculations, not for coarse political behavior," the newspaper quoted the speaker saying.

    On June 3, Press TV reported that Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, wrote an open letter to his counterparts in various countries urging European nations to stand up to what he called "US law-breaking behavior, bullying and disregard for the rule of law."

    Earlier last month, European Commission Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini stated that the EU is determined to save the JCPOA nuclear deal despite the US decision to withdraw.

    "You know that we have been acting already at European Union level to put in place a set of measures to make sure that the nuclear agreement is preserved and the economic investments from the European side, but also from other sides in the world are protected," she said.

    Related:

    French Initiative on 'Iran Deal 2' Unacceptable to Tehran – Senior Lawmaker
    Iran, Russia Must Ensure More Serious Dialogue Amid US Exit From JCPOA – Rouhani
    Riyadh Boosts Oil Output After Reports of US Asking for Help Amid Iran Deal Exit
    Iran Beat Lithuania 1-0 in Final World Cup Warm-Up Match
    Iran to Refrain From Talks as Long as Washington Using Threats - FM
    Tags:
    decisions, promises, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), EU, Federica Mogherini, Ali Larijani, Europe, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Актеры, играющие роли Дональда Трампа и Ким Чен Ына во время еды в Сингапуре
    'Rocket Man' Tacos, Trump Kim Chi: Culinary Madness in Singapore Ahead of Summit
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse