Register
18:15 GMT +310 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background December 10, 2017

    Austrian Chancellor to 'Privately' Visit Western Wall of Jerusalem - Reports

    © REUTERS / Ammar Awad/File Photo
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    101

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is set to visit the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem later on Sunday, which will mark the first time in the recent years that a leader of an EU country to visit the holy site, despite it being billed as a "private" visit, The Jerusalem Post reported.

    According to The Jerusalem Post, Kurz will visit the Western Wall as part of his visit to the Old City that will take him to the Austrian Hospice on the Via Dolorosa and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

    The visit will be followed by his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

    Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz speaks during a news conference after an informal ministerial meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, OSCE, in Mauerbach nar Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, July 11, 2017
    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    Austrian Chancellor Proposes to Cut Number of EU Commissioners From 28 to 18
    The newspaper noted that Israeli officials attached high importance to Kurz's visit to the Western Wall, even though it was not a formal one. The officials reportedly stressed that while US leaders have started visiting the site, the trip to this part of the disputed city is not on the itinerary for European leaders.

    The media outlet said that the visit attracted even more attention since Kurz’s party was in the coalition government with the far-right Freedom Party of Austria, with which Israel refuses to engage since it was founded in 1956 by former Nazis.

    READ MORE: Austria Contributes to Russia-West Dialogue — Vienna

    Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz speaks during a news conference after an informal ministerial meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, OSCE, in Mauerbach nar Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, July 11, 2017
    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    Austrian Chancellor Wants to See EU Border Guards in North Africa
    The visit comes as the situation in the region has further escalated amid the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and mass rallies near the Israeli-Gaza border. The Israeli side has been accused of disproportionate use of force, which led to dozens of Palestinians being killed and thousands of others injured.

    Earlier in the day, the chancellor arrived in Jerusalem. Kurz started his visit at the World Holocaust Remembrance Center and laid a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance. There, he stressed the need to make sure that the Nazi atrocities would never be forgotten and noted the need to counter anti-Semitism.

    Related:

    Unpredictable US Policies Threaten Austrian, EU Economic Interests - Kurz
    Austria Intends to Promote EU-Serbia Accession Talks - Chancellor Kurz
    Turkey Blasts Austria for 'Racist' Move to Close Mosques, Expel Imams
    Austria Contributes to Russia-West Dialogue - Vienna
    Tags:
    meeting, visit, Sebastian Kurz, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Strip, Israel, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sneak Peek of USSR's Leading Children's Store
    Sneak Peek of USSR's Leading Children's Store
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse