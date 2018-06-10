WATCH Syrian Army Uncover Vast Tunnel, Trench Network in Homs Region

An intricate system of underground passageways and fortifications constructed by militants in rural Homs Governorate was seized by Syrian troops.

Syrian government forces patrolling the town of Teir Maalah located in Homs province have found a large network of tunnels and trenches dug by the militants who previously controlled the area, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

The tunnels also reportedly contained caches of weapons and communication equipment which the militants allegedly used to maintain contact with their allies both inside and outside the country.

Earlier, Syrian troops patrolling southern Damascus discovered a tunnel excavator and equipment used to manufacture mortar shells apparently abandoned by terrorist forces.