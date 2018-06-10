Russian FM: Moscow Seeks Swift Enactment of Syrian Constitutional Commission

"[The sides] discussed a number of issues related to Syrian settlement based on the UNSC Resolution 2254 with a focus on rapid start of work of the Constitutional commission in accordance with the results of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi," the statement read.
The peace process for the Syrian conflict, which broke out in 2011, has been discussed on a number of international platforms, such as those in Geneva and Astana, as well as the Sochi congress.
The main result of the Sochi congress was the creation of the constitutional commission that would work in Geneva and focus on amending Syria's existing constitution.
