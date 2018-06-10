Russian FM: Moscow Seeks Swift Enactment of Syrian Constitutional Commission

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow stands for early commencement of the work of the Syrian constitutional commission in line with the relevant decision adopted at the National Dialogue Congress in Russia's Sochi in winter, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"[The sides] discussed a number of issues related to Syrian settlement based on the UNSC Resolution 2254 with a focus on rapid start of work of the Constitutional commission in accordance with the results of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi," the statement read.

© AP Photo / APTV Syrian Opposition Hails Russian Envoy's Statement on Foreign Troops' Withdrawal From Syria

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held a meeting with Qadri Jamil, the leader of the Moscow platform of the Syrian opposition.

The peace process for the Syrian conflict, which broke out in 2011, has been discussed on a number of international platforms, such as those in Geneva and Astana, as well as the Sochi congress.

The main result of the Sochi congress was the creation of the constitutional commission that would work in Geneva and focus on amending Syria's existing constitution.