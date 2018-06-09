Register
09 June 2018
    Protestas en la frontera entre Israel y la Franja de Gaza

    Violent Clashes in Gaza Strip Kill 4, Wound Hundreds – Authorities

    © REUTERS / Mohammed Salem
    Middle East
    0 10

    GAZA (Sputnik) - Four Palestinians were killed and hundreds wounded on Friday in clashes with Israeli soldiers on the Gaza border, a Gazan health official told Sputnik.

    "Clashes on the eastern border left four Palestinians dead and 618 wounded, seven of them seriously," Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Kidra said.

    This brought the total death toll among Palestinians protesting the occupation of their native land by Israel past 120, while thousands were hurt by Israeli live fire and tear gas.

    Palestinian demonstrators prepare to set a kite on fire to be thrown at the Israeli side during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Palestinians Protest on Gaza Border on 'Al-Quds Day' as IDF Deploys Iron Dome
    Rallies on the Gaza-Israel border have been on since March 30. Israel has blamed Gaza’s militant administration Hamas and Iran for the violence, while the UN Security Council urged Israeli soldiers to exercise restraint.

    The IDF said earlier that its troops had increased security measures along the border with the Gaza Strip in order to protect the Israeli people and the country's infrastructure against the alleged attempts by the Hamas movement, which governs the Gaza Strip, to carry out terrorist attacks.

    Tensions between the Israeli and Palestinians flared up amid the Great March of Return rally. The Israeli side has been using lethal arms to suppress the rallies citing security concerns and putting the blame for the escalation on the Hamas radical movement. Since the start of the protests dozens of Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured.

    Tags:
    border, violence, clashes, casualties, Great March of Return, Palestine, Israel, Gaza Strip
