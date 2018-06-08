Register
    A Lebanese farmer inspects a missile, which according to the Lebanon national news agency is part of a Syrian air defense missile targeting an Israeli warplane

    IRGC: Tel Aviv Was Warned It Would Be 'Razed to the Ground' if it Attacked Syria

    Middle East
    The senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' commander's remarks follow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's threats to "destroy" Syrian forces if Israel was fired upon.

    Speaking in the Iranian city of Mashhad on Friday, IRGC second-in-command Hossein Salami said that when the Israeli Air Force attacked the T4 base in Syria in April, "they imagined that they would not receive any response; they thought that they can intimidate the Resistance Front with US and British support, and that no one would respond to them."

    "As you all witnessed, they said if we (the Resistance Front) retaliated, they would put an end to the Syrian government; but they received a response in the Golan, and dozens of missiles flew over the region. A message was sent to them that if they responded, we would raze to the ground the heart of Tel Aviv; they were forced to shut up, and haven't done a damn thing since then," Salami added.

    Syrian men walk past a poster bearing a portrait of President Bashar al-Assad in the capital Damascus, on February 27, 2016, as the first major ceasefire of the five-year war takes hold and an international task force prepares to begin monitoring the landmark truce
    © AFP 2018 / LOUAI BESHARA
    Netanyahu: Assad Gov't "No Longer Immune", Israel to Destroy Syrian Forces if Attacked
    The Syrian military said that it intercepted dozens of Israeli missiles last month, and reciprocated with a barrage of rocket fire against IDF positions and arms storage facilities in the Golan Heights, which Tel Aviv said it intercepted.

    On Thursday, Prime Minister Netanyahu warned that President Bashar Assad was "no longer immune," and warned him against attacking Israel. "If he fires at us, we will destroy his forces…There is a new calculus that has to take place," he said.

    The Israeli Air Force hit dozens of targets it said were Iranian on May 10 after several dozen rockets were fired at IDF positions in the Golan Heights. Damascus warned that it would counter all attacks by Israel on its sovereign territory and would not hesitate to strike Israeli military targets in self-defense.

