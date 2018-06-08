Unknown Gunmen Shot Worshippers in Afghanistan Mosque: Casualties Reported

Unknown gunmen broke into a mosque and opened fire on people praying in the province of Herat, police spokesman Abdulahad Valizoda told reporters.

According to the police, the attack on the worshippers took place in the village of Kalai Mahmud of the Shindand district.

The reports say six people were killed and six more injured.

Earlier, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has declared a ceasefire with the Taliban radical movement starting on June 11 to mark Eid al-Fitr and the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

In March, one person was killed and seven more injured as a result of an explosion near a mosque in Herat.

Several explosions have rocked Afghanistan in recent month, killing dozens of people, and injuring hundreds of civilians.

Afghanistan has been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation for years, due to the simmering militant insurgency, including that of Daesh* and Taliban*.

