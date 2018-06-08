Iran Reportedly Calls Israeli Nuke Capabilities "Threat" to World

Reza Najafi, Tehran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, told the IAEA Board of Governors that Israel's nuclear program poses a threat to peace and security in the region, according to PressTV.

According to Reza Najafi, Israel's nuclear program should be put on the IAEA's agenda as a real threat.

He added that the control over it should continue until Israel joins the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Najafi criticized the West's double standards concerning nuclear programs.

Tel Aviv has rejected requests to join the NPT and refused to allow international inspectors to enter the country.

According to different sources, Israel is currently in possession of some 100 nuclear warheads and some 200 missiles capable of delivering them; though, this information has never been publicly acknowledged.

The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty entered into force in 1970 with the aim of preventing the spread of nuclear weaponry. Three states, namely India, Pakistan and Israel, have denied to sign the treaty. North Korea withdrew from the NPT in 2003. Israel is known to have nuclear-capable aircraft and land-base missiles. According to The National Interest, its submarines are also nuclear capable, which would make it the only country in the world besides Russia, the US, India and China to possess a full nuclear triad.