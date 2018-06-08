Vast Majority of Turks See US, EU as Enemies - Poll

A poll conducted by the Varyans Arastirma company across 25 provinces of Turkey questioning 4,200 participants revealed that an overwhelming majority of Turks see Western nations as Turkey's enemy, despite Ankara's military alliance with Europe and the US.
The poll, which was conducted between May 23 and 26, included several questions, all formulated in a similar way to this: "How would you assess Turkey's relationship of friendship with the US concerning Turkey's interests?"
Lest you think Turkey uniquely bristly, a similar poll in the US found that a whopping 87.6 percent of respondents said Washington is not a friend of Ankara. Only 5.4 percent answered otherwise.
Turkey's attitude to Germany is equally cool: 82.2 percent of respondents of the May poll said Germany was not a friend of Turkey either. Just 8.6 percent disagreed. About the EU, 82.2 percent again felt decidedly unfriendly. Ankara has strained relations with several EU nations, including Germany, Austria and the Netherlands, partly because these countries house several million Turks eligible to vote in Turkish elections, but forbid Turkish government officials from campaigning on their territories.
Ankara also condemns EU countries for providing asylum to Gulen movement followers after the 2016 coup attempt.
NATO, a Western military alliance Ankara is a part of, enjoys a slightly friendlier attitude, with 73.8 percent of Turks saying NATO was their enemy. Some 14.6 percent of respondents shared the opposite view.
Toward Moscow, Turkey was warmer still, with 67.1 of Turks calling Russia an enemy and 23.3 saying the opposite.
But it seems that Turks like no one, as some 64.4 percent of respondents said Iran was also an enemy of Turkey, even though Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself said Tehran "feels like a second home" back in 2014. Only 22.8 of survey participants found their president's home away from home above suspicion.
