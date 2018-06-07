Iraqi Election Commission to Appeal Decision About Manual Recount of Votes

"The commission will exercise its constitutional and legitimate right to file a complaint against the third amendment to the updated law on election to the parliament… because it contains a number of breaches," the statement said.
On Wednesday, the Iraqi legislative body voted in favor of recounting all votes cast in the May parliamentary vote amid numerous reported irregularities registered during the election.
READ MORE: Iraqi Parliament Votes for Manual Recount of All Votes in May Election — Reports
After the votes were counted Abadi said that the checking revealed serious violations and recommended a partial recount. The election was held with the use of electronic vote counting devices.
*Daesh — a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia
