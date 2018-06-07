Iraqi Election Commission to Appeal Decision About Manual Recount of Votes

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - The Independent High Elections Commission of Iraq said in a Thursday statement obtained by Sputnik that it would lodge a complaint against the recent decision of the parliament on the manual recount of ballots cast during the recent election.

"The commission will exercise its constitutional and legitimate right to file a complaint against the third amendment to the updated law on election to the parliament… because it contains a number of breaches," the statement said.

On Wednesday, the Iraqi legislative body voted in favor of recounting all votes cast in the May parliamentary vote amid numerous reported irregularities registered during the election.

On May 12, the parliamentary election was held in Iraq for the first time since the country was liberated from Daesh*. Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr's Sairun alliance won the most parliamentary seats (54), with the Conquest (Fatah) Alliance led by Hadi Amiri gaining 47 seats, and incumbent Prime Minister Haider Abadi's Victory Alliance earning 42 seats in the 329-seat parliament.

After the votes were counted Abadi said that the checking revealed serious violations and recommended a partial recount. The election was held with the use of electronic vote counting devices.

*Daesh — a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia