Register
17:26 GMT +307 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Netta from Israel celebrates after winning the Eurovision Song Contest grand final in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday, May 12, 2018

    Israel Should Not Host Eurovision If it Cannot Be Held in Jerusalem - Minister

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Minister of Culture and Sports Miri Regev has said that he believes Israel should completely rule out hosting the Eurovision song contest if the organizers refuse to hold it in Jerusalem.

    "I will recommend to the government that the Eurovision — if it cannot be in Jerusalem — we should not host it at all," Israeli Minister of Culture and Sports Miri Regev told the Kan radio broadcaster.

    According to Regev, it would be wrong for Israel to spend $14 million to organize the contest if there was no possibility to show the capital of Jerusalem to the whole world and properly market the country.

    Earlier in the day, media reported, citing sources familiar with this issue, that members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) made clear to their counterparts in Israel, tasked with producing the event, that the location for the contest should not be "divisive," referring to the disputed city of Jerusalem.

    According to the EBU, the "goal is to avoid countries boycotting the location of the event," as quoted by Yedioth Ahronoth.

    READ MORE: Italian Dep. PM Backs Israel As Argentina Scraps Game in Jerusalem Amid Threats

    Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, attends a team training session at the Sports Center FC Barcelona Joan Gamper, in Sant Joan Despi, Spain, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
    © AP Photo / Manu Fernandez
    Israel Vows to File Complaint Against Palestinians Over Scrapped Argentina Match
    On May 12, the Israeli contestant on Eurovision, Netta Barzilai, won the competition. However, the initiative of Israeli politicians to hold Eurovision Song Contest 2019 in Jerusalem was met with opposition in several countries, including Iceland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, where political forces and the general public had called for a boycott.

    A number of political parties, in particular, in Sweden and the United Kingdom, urged for a boycott of the event in the light of Israel's human rights abuses against the Palestinian people. In Iceland, over 25,000 people signed a petition demanding that the contest is held elsewhere.

    READ MORE: From Israel to Ukraine: The Backstage of Eurovision Political Scandals

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 30, 2017
    © AP Photo / Amir Cohen, Pool
    WATCH Netanyahu Celebrates Israel's Eurovision Win With Chicken Dance
    Israel seized then Jordan-controlled East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War. In 1980, the Israeli parliament adopted the Jerusalem Law proclaiming the entire city Israel’s undivided capital.

    The international community does not recognize the annexation and believes the status of Jerusalem should be agreed with the Palestinians, who claim its eastern part as the capital of their future state.

    Meanwhile, the US transferred its embassy from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem in May.

    Related:

    'There is Effort to Try to Get Israel not to Host Eurovision' – Journalist
    From Israel to Ukraine: The Backstage of Eurovision Political Scandals
    'Beautiful Missile Launch:' Israel Lashes Out at Eurovision Song Parody
    WATCH Netanyahu Celebrates Israel's Eurovision Win With Chicken Dance
    Tags:
    contest, Eurovision, European Broadcasting Union, Netta Barzilai, Israel, Argentina, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    Sausage Policymaking
    Sausage Policymaking
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse