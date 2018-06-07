Register
14:59 GMT +307 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system

    Qatar Rejects Saudi Threats on S-400 Supplies, Considers it Meddling - Envoy

    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Saudi Arabia had earlier threatened its Gulf neighbor with military action over Doha's discussions on purchasing the Russian-made air defense system.

    "We have heard about such statements in the world media, but we in Qatar reaffirm the principle of the sovereignty of states, their right to defend themselves, and to enter into legitimate deals with other countries. Thus, even if the Saudi statement is true, we completely reject it," Qatari ambassador to Russia Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said, speaking to Sputnik.

    The world does not live in an "era of the law of the jungle based on threats," the ambassador added.

    "We have consistently cooperated with the Russian side on all issues, including defense, and Qatar strives to strengthen this sphere," Al-Attiyah stressed. "No one has the right to interfere in the internal affairs of Russia and Qatar; this is a sovereign right…I consider this position [by Riyadh] to be a gross violation of the internal affairs of Russia and Qatar," he added.

    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system
    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    French Media Claims Saudi King Ponders ‘Military Action’ Over Qatari S-400 Deal
    The envoy's remarks follow a report in Le Monde over the weekend indicating that Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz had sent letters to US and European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, in which he warned about the possibility of 'military action' against Doha if it purchased the Russian-made air defense systems. Saudi officials have yet to confirm the contents of the King Salman letter reported on by Le Monde.

    Qatar's envoy to Russia earlier confirmed that Doha was considering the purchase of Russian air defense systems, with media specifying that the Gulf country was interested in the S-400 air defense system, currently the most advanced air defense system in Russia's arsenal. The two countries signed an agreement on military-technical cooperation last year during Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's visit to Doha.

    Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani listens to a reporter's question during a media availability with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, after their meeting, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Doha,Qatar
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon, Pool
    Qatar Slams Riyadh's 'Reckless Behavior,' Alleged Threats Over S-400 Purchase
    Last week, Aleksei Kondratyev, deputy chairman of the Russian Senate's Committee on Defense and Security, said that if the sale of S-400s to Qatar goes ahead, the decision will not be affected by opposition from Saudi Arabia. The lawmaker suggested that Riyadh may have been pressured by Washington in order to avoid losing the US share of the lucrative regional weapons market.

    Relations between Riyadh and Doha collapsed in June 2017 following a diplomatic crisis which led to a Saudi-led blockade of the tiny Gulf monarchy. Four Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates slapped Qatar with an embargo, accusing Doha of contributing to the financing of international terrorism. Qatar firmly denied the charges.

    Related:

    Qatar's Ambition For NATO Membership Firmly Rejected
    Qatar Mulls Possibility of NATO Membership - Defense Minister
    'This is a Man's World': Qatar Airways Chief Ignites Twitter with Sexist Row
    Tags:
    Russia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    World Cup Fever Hits Russia's Far North
    Sausage Policymaking
    Sausage Policymaking
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse