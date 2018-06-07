Register
07 June 2018
    One of the two recently delivered F-16 fighter jets from the US is seen on the tarmac at Iraq's Balad air base in the Salaheddin province, north of the capital Baghdad, on July 20, 2015

    Iraqi Air Force Strikes Daesh Command Center in Eastern Syria

    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iraqi Air Force destroyed a command center of Daesh* terrorist group in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor on Thursday, the Iraqi military command said.

    "Authorized by [Prime Minister] Haider Abadi and in coordination with the military command, the F-16 jets of the Iraqi Air Force struck a checkpoint and a command center of the terrorists in the morning in the area of Hajin in Syria, where the commanders and the militants of the group were located," the Iraqi military command said in a statement.

    According to the statement, the center was fully destroyed.

    This was the fifth airstrike by the Iraqi Air Force on Daesh targets in Syria since late April. Iraq has been carrying out strikes against Daesh in Syria when it received intelligence about threats to its security.

    Daesh terrorists pass by a convoy in Tel Abyad, northeast Syria (File)
    © AP Photo / Militant website
    In April, Iraqi Defense Ministry spokesman Tahseen Khafaji said that the airstrikes had nothing to do with the international coalition.

    Later that month, Fares Shehabi, a member of the Syrian parliament for Aleppo and chairman of the Syrian Federation of Industry, said that Iraqi airstrikes on Daesh positions in Syria would be always approved by Damascus as long as there is a mutual agreement between the two countries on the matter.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

