05:08 GMT +307 June 2018
    A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc.

    Iranian Parliament Vice Speaker: ‘We Won’t Accept New Nuclear Deal’

    © AP Photo / Carlos Barria
    Middle East
    Ali Motahari, the vice chairman of Iran’s Parliament, commented on the nuclear deal, cooperation with Europe and Kazakhstan’s decision to provide its ports for US military operations.

    In his exclusive interview for Sputnik Iran, the vice chairman of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, Ali Motahari, spoke about perspectives of collaboration of Iranian and European companies if the US exits the Iranian deal; he also expressed Iran's position regarding proposals to review the nuclear agreement; he also evaluated the actions of Kazakhstan, who offered the United States its ports on the Caspian Sea to transit military cargo to Afghanistan.

    Underscoring Iran's readiness to increase cooperation with European companies — which can include providing certain privileges — he noted, that, considering the US' pressure, the key role will be played by the politics of the countries who these companies represent.

    "Of course, this problem involves countries whose residents these companies are — how much those countries will support their companies so that they can overcome damages that could be inflicted by American sanctions," Motahari told Sputnik. "Maybe, they will be able to compensate this damage as European countries did, for example, in 1996, acting against US sanctions on Cuba."

    "Iran, of course, is ready for cooperation. Maybe, certain privileges would be implemented to motivate the companies to sign agreements. But in general, the companies should be supported by their nations," he added.

    A Ghadr-H missile, center, a solid-fuel surface-to-surface Sejjil missile and a portrait of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are displayed at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Pompeo: US Will 'Not Allow Iran to Develop a Nuclear Weapon'
    Speaking about France's proposal to start negotiations on a new nuclear agreement, Motahari claimed that the only agreement that determines Iran's actions regarding nuclear program is the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action].

    "Iran considers the negotiation process complete and will not accept any changes or amendments in the JCPOA or a new agreement. There's no need for that. We work only based on JCPOA," he said.

    Commenting on Kazakhstan's decision to provide their ports in the Caspian Sea for US military cargo transit to Afghanistan, Motahari condemned the nation's authorities.

    "Any foreign forces or bases, located in our region, harm the regional countries," he said. "The countries of the region should solve the problems of the Caucasus and the Middle East themselves and they should also oppose foreign forces being located there. Kazakhstan acted badly by making this step."

