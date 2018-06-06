Explosion Hits Iraq's Capital - Reports

The "huge blast" that rocked the Iraqi capital Wednesday night has killed several people and wounded more, the Iraqi Interior Ministry confirmed shortly after the blast was reported. Local media accounts also say there was not one explosion, but two.

"Explosions hits Iraq's capital [of] Baghdad, casualties reported," an Istanbul-based journalist reported on Twitter late Wednesday night, Baghdad time. The Iraqi Interior Ministry confirmed the blasts and called them and act of "terrorist aggression against civilians." It's not clear how the explosive was detonated, or how the attack was carried out, but early imagery evidence leaves open the possibility of the attacker using a car to carry out the attack.

It was also reported on social media that the two blasts were triggered by improvised explosive devices.

#breaking: Massive blast seen and heard in Baghdad moments ago pic.twitter.com/Dqi8ptUqOg — Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) June 6, 2018

​Farah Abdessamad, chief of social policy at UNICEF Iraq, reports that she heard "the too familiar sound of a blast," adding that she hopes Baghdadis are safe.

Saudi Arabia's Al-Arabiya news agency reports that the district that was attacked, Sadr City district, is a "stronghold" of Iraqi nationalist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, whose political faction was victorious during parliamentary elections that took place May 12. The Shia leader's party won more seats "than any other party or alliance in Iraq's parliamentary elections," Al Jazeera reported in May.

Sadr hails from a powerful Iraqi family and has advocated for an end to foreign occupation.

