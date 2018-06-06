Jordanian Trade Unions Continue Protests Despite Resignation of Cabinet (PHOTOS)

The trade unions have initially proposed to end protests on Wednesday in order to give the cabinet led by Razzaz a chance to change the policy of predecessors, however it had canceled the decision.
Hundreds of protesters gathered near the building of Jordanian trade unions in Amman demanding a change of political course, but not of political figures. Several demonstrants have also called for resignation of the parliament and for suing lawmakers and officials suspected of corruption.
Viva la lucha de la clase obrera en Jordania!— Juan Chingo (@JuanChingoFT) 5 июня 2018 г.
A pesar de la dimisión del primer ministro miles de personas han vuelto a manifestarse durante la noche en varias partes del país en contra de las políticas económicas del Gobierno y de la reforma tributaria que forzó su renuncia. pic.twitter.com/Hfqhm9Dd6I
Since May 30, the Jordanians have been protesting against price rises caused by IMF-backed austerity measures and against a bill implying income tax increases, which was sent to the parliament in May.
#Jordan: Women not only heavily present at the protests but also leading chants. #Amman #JordanStrikes #JO pic.twitter.com/snZRkmS4Xh— Hazem Zureiqat حازم زريقات (@hazem) 2 июня 2018 г.
