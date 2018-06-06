Jordanian Trade Unions Continue Protests Despite Resignation of Cabinet (PHOTOS)

AMMAN (Sputnik) - Jordanian trade unions have continued their protests against a proposed tax reform despite the fact that the government responsible for preparation of the bill has stepped down, a Sputnik correspondent reported Wednesday.

The trade unions have initially proposed to end protests on Wednesday in order to give the cabinet led by Razzaz a chance to change the policy of predecessors, however it had canceled the decision.

Hundreds of protesters gathered near the building of Jordanian trade unions in Amman demanding a change of political course, but not of political figures. Several demonstrants have also called for resignation of the parliament and for suing lawmakers and officials suspected of corruption.

© REUTERS / Muhammad Hamed Jordanian PM Mulki Submits Resignation Amid Ongoing Protests - Source

Viva la lucha de la clase obrera en Jordania!

A pesar de la dimisión del primer ministro miles de personas han vuelto a manifestarse durante la noche en varias partes del país en contra de las políticas económicas del Gobierno y de la reforma tributaria que forzó su renuncia. pic.twitter.com/Hfqhm9Dd6I — Juan Chingo (@JuanChingoFT) 5 июня 2018 г.

On Monday, Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Mulki resigned amid mass protests caused by a rise in prices and a proposed tax reform. Soon after that King Abdullah II authorized Education Minister Omar Razzaz to form the country's new cabinet.

​Since May 30, the Jordanians have been protesting against price rises caused by IMF-backed austerity measures and against a bill implying income tax increases, which was sent to the parliament in May.